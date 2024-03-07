2024 March 7 15:30

Kongsberg Maritime and EGGS win IF Design Award for EcoAdvisor vessel optimisation system

Kongsberg Maritime, a global leader in marine technology, and EGGS (part of Sopra Steria), a leading design consultancy, announce that their collaborative effort on the EcoAdvisor project has been recognised with the prestigious IF Design Award for 2024.

The EcoAdvisor is an intelligent decision support system developed by Kongsberg Maritime aimed at optimising vessel operations to reduce fuel consumption and carbon footprint. Working closely with the team from Kongsberg Maritime, EGGS ensured that the advanced technology behind EcoAdvisor was translated into a practical and user-friendly tool.

The EcoAdvisor functions as a digital application utilised by the Captain, DP operator, and Chief Engineer, with user interfaces located on the vessel’s bridge and engine room. Its innovative design facilitates a circular process, incorporating sensor utilisation to identify emission reduction opportunities, data analysis for optimising efficiency and safety, live feedback mechanisms to raise crew awareness on savings, and comprehensive reporting features to bridge communication between crew, managers, and charterers.

This project emerged from the 'Intelligent Efficiency' research initiative, a collaboration between Kongsberg Maritime, vessel operator DOF Subsea AS, Sintef, NORCE, and Innovation Norway. EGGS was brought on board by Kongsberg Maritime to guarantee the seamless integration of technology into a viable solution that meets the needs of maritime professionals.



The IF Design Award is one of the most esteemed design competitions globally, with 10,800 entries from 72 countries for the 2024 edition alone. The selection process involves rigorous evaluation by renowned design experts in a two-stage assessment.