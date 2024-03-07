  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 March 7 14:43

    Asyad Shipping and LR join forces for the group’s ESG Strategy & first ESG Report

    Asyad Shipping, part of Asyad Group, and Lloyd’s Register (LR) have partnered to deliver the Omani national shipping company’s first ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) report, in line with the established Global Reporting frameworks.

    Asyad Shipping, which operates a fleet of 85 vessels including gas carriers, very large crude carriers, product tankers and container ships, is one of the first maritime organisations in the Middle East to publish an ESG report. The report focuses on the impact Asyad Shipping has made - in its approach to become a green shipping company - to make ESG the cornerstone of their wider business strategy operations.

    Asyad Shipping’s ESG impact includes a variety of programmes focused on decarbonisation, ocean/land health restoration, as well as integrating business operations to promote integrity among the workforces.

    ESG reporting has become a growing necessity in the shipping sector as environmental concerns, regulatory pressures, and stakeholder demands prompt companies to disclose their performance in areas such as emissions reduction, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

Другие новости по темам: LR  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 March 7

18:05 MacGregor receives a large order for cranes to be installed onboard a state-of-the-art cable layer due delivery from VARD
17:35 Iraq accedes to maritime safety and security treaties
17:15 Hitachi Zosen and NYK Line's joint project selected for ammonia-fueled ship development
16:45 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to “Cassandra” developed by Deep Sea Technologies
16:15 COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry holds naming ceremony of 14,100TEU container vessel for COSCO Shipping Lines
15:41 The IAA PortNews editorial board congratulates women readers on International Women's Day!
15:30 Kongsberg Maritime and EGGS win IF Design Award for EcoAdvisor vessel optimisation system
15:12 Kyrgyz Republic joins IMO as 176th Member State
15:04 MITSUI performs world-first hydrogen test
14:43 Asyad Shipping and LR join forces for the group’s ESG Strategy & first ESG Report
14:27 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 10, 2024
14:13 Fincantieri and the Alexandria shipyard sign MOU at the DIMDEX in DOHA
13:33 Bureau Veritas awards the first type approval certificate to Habonim for pioneering hydrogen valve technology
13:10 NYK to invest 50 bln yen in new U.K. warehouse
12:40 Hellenic Statistical Authority sees the positive signs for Greek shipping in 2024
11:20 Inmarsat Maritime partners with Aramco to trial world-first over water 5G mesh network
10:15 DNV and Vaisala introduce guidelines on dual scanning lidar measurements for wind resource assessments
09:46 Misje Rederi takes delivery of eco-friendly hybrid bulker from Colombo Dockyard

2024 March 6

18:09 IRS partners GRSE for development of autonomous and green energy vessels
17:51 AdvancedH2Valley secured €8.9M boost for hydrogen development in Western France
17:41 Hanwha Ocean sues rival HD HHI over KDDX design leak
16:42 Hanwha announces launch of Hanwha Engine
16:24 Korea reclaims top spot in global shipbuilding orders in February
15:46 Hoegh Autoliners secures significant Enova funding for two ammonia-powered vessels
14:53 The Port of Valencia receives authorisation to put out to tender the construction of an electrical substation for 14.5 million
14:24 New study concludes that predictive technology could extend tank inspection intervals on LNG carriers
13:52 MOL and Petrobras sign a CTV time charter contract and MoU to start negotiations on newbuilding CTV
13:24 Kongsberg Discovery introduces SAS Target Assistant using Cathx Ocean's Clarity Sensor Intelligence software
12:26 ABS awards AIP for OceanSTAR’s new build FSO design
11:58 ABP Port of Hull boosts container handling capability
11:25 Viking Cinderella to launch service on the Helsinki–Stockholm route under the Finnish flag
10:58 Port of Tanjung Pelepas inks agreement for six quay cranes to service ULCV
10:09 LR to redeliver first LNGC to FSRU conversion for CPP, COSCO and CYGAS
09:42 Trafigura to acquire Greenergy’s European business

2024 March 5

18:01 South Korea invests $6.7 bln in shipbuilding initiative
17:59 Trafigura orders two VLCCs in breakthrough for Jiangsu New Hantong
17:45 Transneft’s diesel storage tank construction kicks off in Primorsk Port
17:25 ICTSI’s Victoria International Container Terminal at the Port of Melbourne completes Phase 3A expansion
16:59 Renewables for Subsea Power project completes 12-month milestone
15:41 ESL Shipping secures investments from OP Finland Infrastructure and Varma
15:01 Incat Crowther delivers the first of six new passenger fast ferries to Sun Ferry
14:55 NYK to recover emissions from car carriers at berth in California
14:25 Port of New Orleans сontainer-on-barge service sets new record
13:12 Jan De Nul extends connectivity contract with Castor Marine for full fleet
12:53 LR and NPL lead maritime autonomy workshop in Japan
12:26 MOL and TLT sign long-term charter deal for newbuilding LNG carrier
11:42 Wartsila collaborates with leading naval engineering firm to reduce port emissions across North America
10:45 Singapore and Australia formalise collaboration to establish Green and Digital Shipping Corridor
10:29 Samsung Heavy Industries wins US$149 million order for 1 shuttle tanker
09:58 MAN Energy Solutions and China Classification Society expand dual-fuel methanol agreement

2024 March 4

18:07 CMB Euronav deal challenged in Belgium
17:30 The Port of Virginia opens wider channel
17:13 German container ports' hinterland rail freight grows
16:47 CMA CGM partners with Nike to reduce the carbon footprint
16:14 CMA CGM and Shanghai International Port sign TSA extension
15:46 bound4blue completes eSAILs installation on Airbus-chartered LDA vessel
14:45 Samskip begins construction phase of its next – generation zero-emission short sea container vessel
14:15 Veer to select a shipyard to construct first 100% zero-emission ocean container ship
13:22 Diamond Offshore Drilling signs contract extension with a subsidiary of bp in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the Ocean BlackHornet
12:38 Yara and ACME sign a binding agreement for supply of green ammonia
12:13 Global schedule reliability drops 5.1% in January 2024
11:42 MOL Chemical Tankers сompletes acquisition of Fairfield Chemical Carriers
11:03 Nautical SUNRISE Project to facilitate R&D of the largest Offshore Floating Solar power plant in the world
10:24 Topsoe reports record financial results for 2023

2024 March 3

15:33 Yara and ACME signed a binding agreement for supply of green ammonia
14:16 KfW IPEX-Bank finances Duisburg Gateway Terminal
12:27 Greece and Germany enhance cooperation in shipping sector
10:08 Panama Canal generates $3,630 million for the country's economy while government dithers

2024 March 2

15:29 SolarDuck and its two partners ink collaboration agreement for a grid-scale offshore hybrid wind-solar project in Italy
13:41 Port of LA awards $1.5M in community investment grants for FY2023/24