2024 March 7 14:43

Asyad Shipping and LR join forces for the group’s ESG Strategy & first ESG Report

Asyad Shipping, part of Asyad Group, and Lloyd’s Register (LR) have partnered to deliver the Omani national shipping company’s first ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) report, in line with the established Global Reporting frameworks.

Asyad Shipping, which operates a fleet of 85 vessels including gas carriers, very large crude carriers, product tankers and container ships, is one of the first maritime organisations in the Middle East to publish an ESG report. The report focuses on the impact Asyad Shipping has made - in its approach to become a green shipping company - to make ESG the cornerstone of their wider business strategy operations.

Asyad Shipping’s ESG impact includes a variety of programmes focused on decarbonisation, ocean/land health restoration, as well as integrating business operations to promote integrity among the workforces.



ESG reporting has become a growing necessity in the shipping sector as environmental concerns, regulatory pressures, and stakeholder demands prompt companies to disclose their performance in areas such as emissions reduction, social responsibility, and corporate governance.



