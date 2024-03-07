2024 March 7 12:40

Hellenic Statistical Authority sees the positive signs for Greek shipping in 2024

According to Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), a total of 19 million passengers were transported in the main ports of the country in 2019, according to Naftemporiki.

Based on data shared by shipping agents with “Naftemporiki”, a total of 16,158,000 million coastal passengers were handled by the country’s largest port, Piraeus, compared to 14,976,000 in 2022 and 11,846,000 in 2021, an increase 8% and 35% respectively.

However, in view of the summer season and the positive messages for high performance in tourism in 2024, the competition of the ferry companies is already fierce on the free lines, where approximately 200 ships of the ferry companies participate, while increased interest is also shown on the 73 barren lines.

According to “Naftemporiki” sources, there is a strong interest in the line of Kythira, the western Cyclades and Lemnos, but also in smaller ones concerning local routes such as Aghia Kyriaki – Trikeri – Volos.

The tender for barren lines, which is expected to be concluded in approximately 20 days, concerns ships of three classes, which are defined based on their age. The younger the age, the higher the price estimated by the Ministry of Shipping.

In this way, an attempt is made to attract newer and more modern ships to serve lines that are not of commercial interest to the shipping companies.