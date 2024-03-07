2024 March 7 10:15

DNV and Vaisala introduce guidelines on dual scanning lidar measurements for wind resource assessments

DNV and Vaisala released extensive guidelines for using scanning lidars in a dual system configuration (DSL) for offshore Wind Resource Assessment (WRA).

Dual scanning lidar is increasingly replacing meteorological masts for offshore wind park developments near the shore (up to 15 km), enabling offshore wind project developers to reduce extrapolation uncertainties and gain an even more comprehensive picture of the wind resource at the planning areas. A major advantage is that DSL can measure the wind speed and direction at multiple offshore locations remotely from the shore.

Jointly drafted by experts from DNV and Vaisala, the global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action, the release of the new guidelines helps improving dual scanning lidar bankability and contributes to creating the International Energy Agency (IEA) Task 52 - recommended practice on using scanning lidar measurements offshore.

Sharing practical insights and best practices, the robust documentation details a typical campaign workflow and the individual steps to maximize reliability and minimize uncertainties before a campaign begins, facilitating decision-making and making DSL technology more accessible to stakeholders across the wind energy sector.

The Dual Scanning Lidar Principle section explains the math for reconstructing horizontal wind speed and direction from two line-of-sight wind speed measurements, discussing factors influencing uncertainty like beam geometry, mode of operation, scan parameters, and environmental conditions. The document also emphasizes proper setup, alignment checks, performance monitoring, data collection, and maintenance procedures and provides proprietary methods to calculate uncertainties of intermediate and final reconstructed values.





