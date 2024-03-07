2024 March 7 09:46

Misje Rederi takes delivery of eco-friendly hybrid bulker from Colombo Dockyard

Norwegian shipowner Misje Rederi has welcomed the fourth eco-friendly hybrid bulk carrier Misje Flora from Sri Lanka’s Colombo Dockyard. As informed, the company took delivery of the 5,000 dwt newbuild vessel on March 5. The ship was launched in November 2023, according to Offshore Energy.

The shipowner placed an order for up to ten EcoBulk carriers in August 2020. The deal included six firm ships with an option for four additional vessels.

The EcoBulk hybrid bulkers feature a hybrid energy storage battery system. The concept and the basic design of the ships were developed by Wärtsilä Ship Design Norway AS. The fully integrated hybrid solution will enable the vessels to sail in and out of port and to perform cargo operations emissions-free, the shipping company noted.

Furthermore, the vessels are designed to be converted to full zero-emissions operation as the technology develops.

In a separate statement, Norwegian company Greentech revealed it was contracted to supply the ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) to two 5,000 dwt eco-friendly hybrid bulk carriers.

Specifically, under the contract, the firm will supply its compact, energy-efficient UV- and filter-based ballast water treatment system.

The BWTS will be equipped with functionalities for remote access and assistance, which is important for cargo vessels that aim to spend as little time in port as possible.

Greentech will manufacture the BWTS systems at its headquarters in Fosnavåg, Norway, and ship them to Colombo Dockyard.

The third vessel in this class, Misje Viola, was launched in July 2023 with Misje Rederi welcoming it in October 2023. The second vessel, Misje Verde, was delivered to the shipping company in April 2023 and the first bulker, Misje Vita, was delivered in 2022.