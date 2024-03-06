2024 March 6 18:09

IRS partners GRSE for development of autonomous and green energy vessels

The collaboration aims to ensure that vessels designed and developed by GRSE comply with evolving safety standards, rule requirements, design specifications



Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), a leading international classification society, says that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) on 02nd March 2024. The partnership marks a significant step towards fostering innovation and sustainability in the maritime industry.



The MOU was signed in the presence of Mr. Arun Sharma, Executive Chairman IRS and Commodore P. R. Hari (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director GRSE. Under the MOU, IRS will provide guidance and expertise to GRSE in developing autonomous and green energy vessels. The collaboration aims to ensure that vessels designed and developed by GRSE comply with evolving safety standards, rule requirements, design specifications and mandatory compliances for autonomous and green energy vessels. Leveraging IRS insights and recommendations, GRSE will ensure the vessels are designed and developed in compliance with the latest industry standards.



On this occasion, Executive Chairman, IRS also presented CMD, GRSE with a product certificate for their ‘AI-enabled NDT- Intelligent Weld Inspector’.



Commodore P.R. Hari (Retd.) stated that, “Taking cognizance of the changing technology landscape, GRSE while continuing its focus on conventional shipbuilding, has created a separate vertical for autonomous vessels and green shipping. The MoU with IRS will facilitate this foray in the new technology arena, while further cementing the long-standing relationship that GRSE shares with IRS.”



Mr. Arun Sharma stated: “The partnership with GRSE emphasizes our commitment to promoting innovation and sustainability in the maritime sector. Our objective is to combine our expertise with GRSE’s capabilities to develop autonomous and green vessels aligned with the industry’s changing needs and environmental targets.”