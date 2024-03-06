2024 March 6 17:51

AdvancedH2Valley secured €8.9M boost for hydrogen development in Western France

The funding, facilitated through the Clean Hydrogen Joint Undertaking, specifically the HORIZON-JTI-CLEANH2-2023-1 call, aims to propel the development of an advanced green hydrogen valley in the French Loire Valley, Energy News reported.



AdvancedH2Valley, consisting of 18 dedicated members, initiated its ambitious project in the heart of Western France. Led by the coordination of Lhyfe, the consortium envisions setting the gold standard for clean, green, and renewable hydrogen production.



With a strong emphasis on practical applications, the project targets the introduction of up to 11.5MW of new production capacities, complementing the existing 1MW pioneer unit. The initiative includes processes, such as deploying one of the country’s first hydrogen truck fleets, integrating hydrogen into maritime applications, optimizing harbor logistics, and introducing hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles, including taxis.



AdvancedH2Valley aspires to produce over 1,600 tons per year of green and renewable hydrogen by 2028. Aligned with the EU’s Renewable Energy Directive, the project extends its impact by establishing two new public Hydrogen Refueling Stations, enhancing the existing five, and developing a tailored supply chain.



The consortium boasts an array of diverse members, including Lhyfe (France), EnR44 (France), Teréga Solutions (France), and international contributors like Fundacion Tecnalia Research & Innovation (Spain) and Warrant Hub Spa (Italy). Associated partners, including Région des Pays de la Loire and Région Normandie, further strengthen the collaborative fabric of the initiative.