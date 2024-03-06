2024 March 6 13:24

Kongsberg Discovery introduces SAS Target Assistant using Cathx Ocean's Clarity Sensor Intelligence software

The Norwegian ocean technology company Kongsberg Discovery introduces new analysis tool developed in partnership with underwater imaging specialist Cathx Ocean that radically reduces the time and effort required to detect and classify objects of interest in seabed surveys undertaken by Kongsberg's market leading HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), reducing costs for survey owners and freeing up valuable resources to focus on more important tasks.



Kongsberg HISAS scans of the seafloor contain extensive visual information that requires a highly trained eye to manually detect objects of interest. This time-consuming process ties up valuable resources in sonar image analysis.

Automating the object identification process using the novel SAS Target Assistant provides major workflow benefits in terms of earlier decision-making. The application runs in the background providing consistent and reliable detection, leaving users to focus their mental capacity on the most valuable task of evaluating and classifying the potential objects of interest.



The tool allows users to predefine the desired characteristics (size and shape of objects) they require to rapidly identify targets matching such specifications.



SAS Target Assistant requires no additional window or display/monitor, as it is fully integrated into the Reflection PMA system.

HUGIN AUVs have been successfully deployed for commercial surveys and defence operations worldwide in both shallow and deep water in marine environments ranging from polar to tropical.

The partnership with Cathx Ocean aims to change how these AUV surveys are performed today and into the future. The collaboration serves as blueprint for further co-development initiatives to enhance the HUGIN Open Data Processing ecosystem.