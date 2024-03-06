2024 March 6 09:42

Trafigura to acquire Greenergy’s European business

Trafigura Group Pte Ltd and Greenergy, a UK-based supplier of road fuels and a major biodiesel producer, announce that Trafigura has agreed to acquire Greenergy’s European business from Brookfield Asset Management and its listed affiliate Brookfield Business Partners for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, according to the company's release.



Initially founded in 1992 to supply diesel with lower emissions, Greenergy is today one of Europe’s largest suppliers of biofuels with manufacturing plants in the UK and the Netherlands and a leading distributor of road fuels in the UK.



The acquisition of Greenergy presents a unique opportunity for Trafigura to strengthen its fuel supply operations in Europe and to add the physical production and distribution of renewable fuels to its growing biofuels business. Post acquisition, the company will continue to be led by its current management team.



The combination of Trafigura’s and Greenergy’s commercial and market expertise will add value to the existing operations, and enable the company to explore opportunities for expansion into new markets and products.



In addition, Trafigura’s financial strength will provide a robust platform for growth, helping to drive Greenergy’s strategic initiatives and its decarbonisation plan.



Trafigura is a commodities group, owned by its employees and founded 30 years ago. The Trafigura Group comprises industrial assets and operating businesses including multi-metals producer Nyrstar, fuel storage and distribution company Puma Energy, and our Impala Terminals joint venture. The Group employs over 12,000 people and is active in 156 countries.



In business for over 30 years, Greenergy is an established supplier and distributor of transportation fuels. Supplying around a quarter of the UK’s road fuels, Greenergy is also a leading European manufacturer of biodiesel from wastes, operating plants in the UK and the Netherlands.



Internationally, Greenergy supplies over 14 billion litres of fuel annually to supermarkets, oil companies, fuel wholesalers and retail and commercial customers.



Greenergy also markets in Ireland through the Inver Energy and Amber Petroleum brands.