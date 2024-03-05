2024 March 5 17:59

Trafigura orders two VLCCs in breakthrough for Jiangsu New Hantong

The commodity trading company Trafigura is building two VLCCs from the Chinese shipyard Jiangsu New Hantong Ship Heavy Industry, a first for the shipyard, according to Seatrade.

The 319,000 dwt VLCC pair, meeting the latest IMO environment and energy efficiency standards, is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2026.

It is the first VLCC order that Hangtong has ever received, a breakthrough for the shipyard in large-size tanker construction market.



VLCC ordering has been limited untl recent months with contracted newbuilds less than 3% of the existing fleet. Most yards capable of building VLCCs only have dock space availabe for deliveries from 2027.

Trafigura aims to have six environment-friendly vessels in its fleet by 2030 collaborating with MAN Energy Solutions on the development of ammonia-engines.