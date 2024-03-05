  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 March 5 17:59

    Trafigura orders two VLCCs in breakthrough for Jiangsu New Hantong

    The commodity trading company Trafigura is building two VLCCs from the Chinese shipyard Jiangsu New Hantong Ship Heavy Industry, a first for the shipyard, according to Seatrade.

    The 319,000 dwt VLCC pair, meeting the latest IMO environment and energy efficiency standards, is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2026.

    It is the first VLCC order that Hangtong has ever received, a breakthrough for the shipyard in large-size tanker construction market.

    VLCC ordering has been limited untl recent months with contracted newbuilds less than 3% of the existing fleet. Most yards capable of building VLCCs only have dock space availabe for deliveries from 2027.

    Trafigura aims to have six environment-friendly vessels in its fleet by 2030 collaborating with MAN Energy Solutions on the development of ammonia-engines.

Другие новости по темам: VLCC, Trafigura  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 March 5

18:01 South Korea invests $6.7 bln in shipbuilding initiative
17:59 Trafigura orders two VLCCs in breakthrough for Jiangsu New Hantong
17:45 Transneft’s diesel storage tank construction kicks off in Primorsk Port
17:25 ICTSI’s Victoria International Container Terminal at the Port of Melbourne completes Phase 3A expansion
16:59 Renewables for Subsea Power project completes 12-month milestone
15:41 ESL Shipping secures investments from OP Finland Infrastructure and Varma
15:01 Incat Crowther delivers the first of six new passenger fast ferries to Sun Ferry
14:55 NYK to recover emissions from car carriers at berth in California
14:25 Port of New Orleans сontainer-on-barge service sets new record
13:12 Jan De Nul extends connectivity contract with Castor Marine for full fleet
12:53 LR and NPL lead maritime autonomy workshop in Japan
12:26 MOL and TLT sign long-term charter deal for newbuilding LNG carrier
11:42 Wartsila collaborates with leading naval engineering firm to reduce port emissions across North America
10:45 Singapore and Australia formalise collaboration to establish Green and Digital Shipping Corridor
10:29 Samsung Heavy Industries wins US$149 million order for 1 shuttle tanker
09:58 MAN Energy Solutions and China Classification Society expand dual-fuel methanol agreement

2024 March 4

18:07 CMB Euronav deal challenged in Belgium
17:30 The Port of Virginia opens wider channel
17:13 German container ports' hinterland rail freight grows
16:47 CMA CGM partners with Nike to reduce the carbon footprint
16:14 CMA CGM and Shanghai International Port sign TSA extension
15:46 bound4blue completes eSAILs installation on Airbus-chartered LDA vessel
14:45 Samskip begins construction phase of its next – generation zero-emission short sea container vessel
14:15 Veer to select a shipyard to construct first 100% zero-emission ocean container ship
13:22 Diamond Offshore Drilling signs contract extension with a subsidiary of bp in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the Ocean BlackHornet
12:38 Yara and ACME sign a binding agreement for supply of green ammonia
12:13 Global schedule reliability drops 5.1% in January 2024
11:42 MOL Chemical Tankers сompletes acquisition of Fairfield Chemical Carriers
11:03 Nautical SUNRISE Project to facilitate R&D of the largest Offshore Floating Solar power plant in the world
10:24 Topsoe reports record financial results for 2023

2024 March 3

15:33 Yara and ACME signed a binding agreement for supply of green ammonia
14:16 KfW IPEX-Bank finances Duisburg Gateway Terminal
12:27 Greece and Germany enhance cooperation in shipping sector
10:08 Panama Canal generates $3,630 million for the country's economy while government dithers

2024 March 2

15:29 SolarDuck and its two partners ink collaboration agreement for a grid-scale offshore hybrid wind-solar project in Italy
13:41 Port of LA awards $1.5M in community investment grants for FY2023/24
11:18 Canadian Coast Guard issues fine for a hazardous vessel
09:37 IAA PortNews’ top headlines, Week 09

2024 March 1

18:00 Altera Infrastructure announces strategic divestment of ALP Maritime Services
17:31 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding books $7.1 billion of newbuilds in 2023
17:14 Sanmar starts construction of the world’s first methanol-fuelled escort tugs
16:41 The Green Award welcomes 8 New Japanese ports
16:05 HAV Group signs contract for design of Lavik-Oppedal ferries
15:52 KOTUG acquires joint venture interest in Kotug Seabulk Maritime
15:14 Equinor's Empire Wind 1 and Orsted's Sunrise Wind secure contracts in New York’s offshore wind projects
14:23 Fujairah bunker sales rise to five-month high in January 2024
13:51 Russia exported more than 700,000 metric tons of oil products from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk in 2023 using small river barges
13:24 APM Terminals announces maiden call of Nordics only direct service to South America
12:56 Hapag-Lloyd increases rates from North Europe to India, Pakistan, Red Sea and Arabian Gulf
12:21 Ankara’s Port Başkent OIZ Eti Logistics Ankara Intermodal Terminal starts operations
11:42 European Commission makes €1bn available for recharging and refuelling points
11:17 ABB to supply Sea Change shore power connection at Portsmouth’s port
10:41 Karish North and second gas export riser online and new GSPA signed
09:48 MAN Energy Solutions opens up service hub in Singapore

2024 February 29

18:02 Gentari partners with SEDC Energy for Sarawak H2 hub
17:35 Port of Tanjung Pelepas inks purchase agreement for 6 ULCV quay cranes
17:12 BV research confirms central role of operational and energy efficiency in meeting shipping’s 2050 carbon budget
16:42 President Vladimir Putin encourages foreign companies to actively use the opportunities of the NSR
16:14 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 09, 2024
15:56 President Putin calls for upgrading the country’s inland waterways core infrastructure
15:24 The Bollore Group and the CMA CGM Group announce the successful sale of Bollore Logistics to CMA CGM
14:41 CMA CGM resumes operations in the Red Sea
14:09 TotalEnergies to supply Sembcorp with 0.8 Mtpa of LNG for 16 years
13:44 MOL and Idemitsu Kosan to launch demonstration test of recycling used plastics generated aboard VLCC
13:22 Six Arctic expeditions on the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear icebreaker planned for 2024
13:15 NYK Group acquires UK-based delivery platform business for e-commerce operators
13:07 President Vladimir Putin: Russia intends to build effective logistics corridors with friendly countries
12:51 TECO 2030 and Umoe Mandal receives preliminary approval for high-speed vessel design
12:14 ClassNK has awarded AiP for the design of a multi-functional floating offshore windfarm support vessel
11:30 Port Houston container volumes up 4% to 332,961 TEUs in Jan 2024