2024 March 5 11:42

Wartsila collaborates with leading naval engineering firm to reduce port emissions across North America

Technology group Wärtsilä has entered into a collaboration agreement with Seattle, USA based naval architecture and marine engineering firm, Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG), to further develop EBDG’s Clean Harbor Alternative Mobile Power (CHAMP) Barge design. Featuring Wärtsilä’s methanol engine technology, the collaboration introduces a cost-effective solution to reduce emissions from large vessels in situations where conventional shore power is limited or not available.

The floating mobile power platform has been designed to function in ports across the United States in accordance with the specific zero-emission plans and requirements established by local authorities and regulations.

When delivered, CHAMP will utilise methanol-fuelled power generated by the Wärtsilä 32 Methanol engine. This engine helps reduce emissions, thus meeting the decarbonisation requirements of most ports. The engine will be complemented by Wärtsilä’s complete methanol fuel handling system, Wärtsilä MethanolPac, as well as its emission after-treatment system, Wärtsilä NOx Reducer.

The solution will offer a way to reduce emissions, aligning with the sustainability goals of most North American ports, while also relieving pressure on their electrical infrastructure in the short and medium term.

CHAMP will provide a power range from 6 to 16 MW, using green methanol as its source. It will address the need to reduce port emissions by enabling cold ironing for vessels, whether they are docked or anchored, for two weeks or longer before refuelling becomes necessary. Being a US Coast Guard inspected vessel, the barge will also eliminate the need for shoreside permits or infrastructure and its compact size ensures the flexibility of easy repositioning to meet operational needs.

Wärtsilä and EBDG have earlier collaborated on projects where Wärtsilä’s power and propulsion products, as well as its expertise, are well-suited for specific vessel designs.





