    Samsung Heavy Industries wins US$149 million order for 1 shuttle tanker

    South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday it has clinched a 198.8 billion-won (US$149 million) order to build a shuttle tanker for an Oceanian shipper, according to Yonhap.

    The vessel will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by the end of August 2026, Samsung Heavy said in a regulatory filing.

    A shuttle tanker refers to an oil tanker plying between offshore oilfields and oil plants on land to transport crude.

    The shipyard has clinched $3.8 billion worth of orders to build 18 ships so far this year, or 39 percent of its yearly target at $9.7 billion.

    Those vessels include 15 liquefied natural gas carriers, two very large ammonia carriers and one shuttle tanker.

    Samsung Heavy is the shipbuilding arm of South Korea's largest family-controlled conglomerate Samsung Group, whose flagship is Samsung Electronics Co.

