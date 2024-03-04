  The version for the print
    MOL Chemical Tankers сompletes acquisition of Fairfield Chemical Carriers

    Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, chemical tanker operator MOL Chemical Tankers Pte. Ltd., has completed the acquisition of all shares of Fairfield Chemical Carriers Pte. Ltd. on March 1, 2024. The acquisition is based on a share transfer agreement signed at the end of September 2023 and has obtained approval from the relevant authorities under competition law. The acquisition price of the shares will be about US$400 million.

    The MOL Group positions the chemical tanker business as a business domain where it expects growth, as set out in its group management plan "BLUE ACTION 2035," and intends to proactively invest in this field. This acquisition is part of that plan.

    Through this acquisition, MOLCT will integrate its fleet of 81 multi-segregated chemical tankers with stainless steel tanks with the 36 FCC vessels, making it one of the largest such fleets in the world. It will strengthen its highly specialized business using multi-segregated chemical tankers with stainless steel tanks, which is one of the company's strengths.

    MOL Chemical Tankers allocates 81 chemical vessels on routes all over the world. Most of the fleet, featuring stainless steel cargo tanks, is engaged in the transport of a wide variety of liquid chemicals, animal and vegetable oils, and lubricants. With about 360 executives and employees, the company has a total of 11 offices, in Singapore (its headquarters), Tokyo, Copenhagen, London, Rotterdam, Houston, Stanford, Bogota, Dubai, Busan, and Shanghai.

    Fairfield Chemical Carriers Group, owned by Fairfield-Maxwell Ltd., has 36 chemical carriers around the world. Its entire operated fleet features stainless steel tanks, and is capable of transporting a wide variety of cargoes. The company has about 65 executives and employees and operates from its headquarters in Singapore, as well as offices in Wilton, Connecticut, USA, Durban, Rotterdam, and Tokyo.

