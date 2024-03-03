2024 March 3 12:27

Greece and Germany enhance cooperation in shipping sector

Stylianidis met with his German counterpart in Berlin as part of an official visit to the German capital



Minister of Maritime and Island Policy, Christos Stylianidis, and German Minister of Digital Governance and Transport, Dr. Volker Wissing decided to strengthen cooperation between Greece and Germany in the shipping sector, the Naftemporiki reported.



The meeting, which took place in a warm atmosphere, confirmed the productive cooperation that exists both bilaterally and multilaterally (EU and IMO).



The aim of the cooperation is to ensure the competitiveness of the EU, the adoption of ambitious, but realistic measures at a global level and the undertaking of initiatives and policies that will strengthen the sustainable development of shipping and the promotion of green shipping. To enhance this cooperation, it was decided to create a “Working Group”.



Stylianidis also met with the president of the Association of German Shipowners, Dr. Gaby Bornheim.