2024 March 2

IAA PortNews' top headlines, Week 09

Ports and hydraulic engineering



The 7th Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress in Moscow was hosted by the PortNews media group.

Denis Ilatovsky, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP) told the 7th Moscow Congress about the impact on domestic logistics by inland and deep sea ports.

The throughput capacity of “Port Elga” marine coal terminal is projected to be 50 million tonnes.

The scope of capital dredging on the Northern Sea Route in 2024 should exceed 4.5 million cbm.

The capital investments in dredging in 2028-2029 are estimated at RUB 180 billion.

Capital dredging of about 35 million cbm is planned at Russian seaports until 2035.



Shipping and Logistics



Train ferries carried 83 000 tonnes of cargo on the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk route in February 2024.

Russia and Iran signed a MoU on the creation of an International Union of Economic Zones of the North-South ITC.

Kazakhstan is intensifying efforts to increase the capacity of the North-South ITC and Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

Loading on RZD network decreased by 2.9% in January-February 2024 to 190.7 million tonnes.

Russian Gov’t resumes flexible export duties on coal exports.

The RSD59 series dry cargo ship M.T. Efremov to enter service on the St. Petersburg - Kaliningrad route in March 2024.

Transit containers traffic on the RZD Eastern operating domain network will increase to 1.7 million TEUs in 2024.

Russian President signed a law on the transfer of technical management of a vessel to third-party companies.



Shipbuilding and Ship Repair



President: Russia plans to significantly upgrade its merchant fleet.

Russia has completed more than 170 designs of technical fleet vessels and 62 dredging vessel modification and retrofit projects over the past 15-18 years.

The national flag hoisting ceremony was held on the Project ST-192 trawler “Captain Martynov”.

Pregol Dockyard is set to become a base for the dredging fleet repair and maintenance in the North-West region.

The first positive opinion was granted in Russia on the reliability of determining the estimated cost of building a new vessel.

The MPSV12 Salvage Tug under construction was outfitted with main engine.



Bunker Market



Western shipping companies are looking for a way to finance green initiatives promoted by their governments at the expense of the rest of the world.



Resignations and Appointments



Vladislav Stavitsky, Deputy head of Rosmorrechflot was dismissed.