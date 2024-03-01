  The version for the print
  2024 March 1 17:31

    Yangzijiang Shipbuilding books $7.1 billion of newbuilds in 2023

    Yangzijiang has an orderbook of $14.5 billion for 182 units of vessels as the end of 2023. A total of 97 newbuild orders totaling in $7.1 billion were secured in 2023, enabling Yangzijiang earnings visibility up until 2027, according to Seatrase Maritime.

    Yangzijiang Shipbuilding said that the global outlook for the shipbuilding segment remains upbeat as a result of ongoing climate-related regulatory push by various authorities.

    “Maritime decarbonisation will remain the key growth driver for the industry in the mid-term. With the tightening of policies being more apparent now, ship operators are accelerating their vessel replacement plans to avoid potential financial impact from non-compliance,” said CEO and executive chairman Ren Letian, “With our technical capabilities, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding is well-positioned to ride on this upward trajectory and support the industry’s transition.”

2024 March 1

18:00 Altera Infrastructure announces strategic divestment of ALP Maritime Services
17:31 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding books $7.1 billion of newbuilds in 2023
17:14 Sanmar starts construction of the world’s first methanol-fuelled escort tugs
16:41 The Green Award welcomes 8 New Japanese ports
16:05 HAV Group signs contract for design of Lavik-Oppedal ferries
15:52 KOTUG acquires joint venture interest in Kotug Seabulk Maritime
15:14 Equinor's Empire Wind 1 and Orsted's Sunrise Wind secure contracts in New York’s offshore wind projects
14:23 Fujairah bunker sales rise to five-month high in January 2024
13:51 Russia exported more than 700,000 metric tons of oil products from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk in 2023 using small river barges
13:24 APM Terminals announces maiden call of Nordics only direct service to South America
12:56 Hapag-Lloyd increases rates from North Europe to India, Pakistan, Red Sea and Arabian Gulf
12:21 Ankara’s Port Başkent OIZ Eti Logistics Ankara Intermodal Terminal starts operations
11:42 European Commission makes €1bn available for recharging and refuelling points
11:17 ABB to supply Sea Change shore power connection at Portsmouth’s port
10:41 Karish North and second gas export riser online and new GSPA signed
09:48 MAN Energy Solutions opens up service hub in Singapore

2024 February 29

18:02 Gentari partners with SEDC Energy for Sarawak H2 hub
17:35 Port of Tanjung Pelepas inks purchase agreement for 6 ULCV quay cranes
17:12 BV research confirms central role of operational and energy efficiency in meeting shipping’s 2050 carbon budget
16:42 President Vladimir Putin encourages foreign companies to actively use the opportunities of the NSR
16:14 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 09, 2024
15:56 President Putin calls for upgrading the country’s inland waterways core infrastructure
15:24 The Bollore Group and the CMA CGM Group announce the successful sale of Bollore Logistics to CMA CGM
14:41 CMA CGM resumes operations in the Red Sea
14:09 TotalEnergies to supply Sembcorp with 0.8 Mtpa of LNG for 16 years
13:44 MOL and Idemitsu Kosan to launch demonstration test of recycling used plastics generated aboard VLCC
13:22 Six Arctic expeditions on the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear icebreaker planned for 2024
13:15 NYK Group acquires UK-based delivery platform business for e-commerce operators
13:07 President Vladimir Putin: Russia intends to build effective logistics corridors with friendly countries
12:51 TECO 2030 and Umoe Mandal receives preliminary approval for high-speed vessel design
12:14 ClassNK has awarded AiP for the design of a multi-functional floating offshore windfarm support vessel
11:30 Port Houston container volumes up 4% to 332,961 TEUs in Jan 2024
11:10 Swedbank adopts Poseidon Principles for carbon footprint reporting of shipping portfolio
10:42 Authorities give Conoco Phillips permission to launch Eldfisk nord in the North Sea
10:24 LNG dual-fuel BYD Explorer No.1 visits Bremerhaven for the first time
09:47 DeepOcean to inspect pipelines for Equinor

2024 February 28

18:07 Fratelli Cosulich takes delivery of second LNG bunkering vessel
17:44 Idemitsu, Mitsubishi and Proman join forces to develop a clean ammonia project in the United States
17:13 CULines and IAL to launch a new South China – Vietnam – Thailand service SCT2 in March
16:47 Saudi container line Folk Maritime launched
16:25 China's shipbuilding industry grows in 2023 under US sanctions
15:58 Japan, China, and Greece retain global leadership in shipowning
15:32 Jumbo Shipping, SAL Heavy Lift and Intermarine join forces in new commercial joint venture
14:58 Port of Hamburg handled a total of 114.3 million tonnes of goods in 2023
14:23 SITC launches new "Weifang-Japan" service with successful maiden voyage
13:48 Pier 400 in the port of Los Angeles upgrades its terminal operations fleet
13:13 Congo becomes an LNG exporting country
11:59 DEME reports 2023 results
11:13 KOTUG Canada holds steel cutting ceremony for two high bollard pull methanol fueled escort tugs for Trans Mountain Expansion Project
10:46 MOL's ammonia bunkering vessel receives AiP from Bureau Veritas

2024 February 27

18:07 Serco named preferred supplier for Vard Marine's naval modernization project
17:45 Ascenz Marorka’s mother company acquires Danish VPS
17:22 Majestic Fast Ferry has commissioned Incat Crowther to design a new second generation 39-metre passenger ferry
16:47 FSRU reaches NFE’s Barcarena LNG terminal in Brazil
16:24 Wartsila introduces Ammonia Fuel Supply System to ease shipping’s transition to ammonia fuel
15:54 Piraeus Port Authority and Guangzhou Port Group sign MoU
15:14 DNO Norge orders Noble jack-up rig for drilling work in Norway
14:40 Stena Evolution and Shell team up for innovative deepwater drilling project in the Gulf of Mexico
14:23 OOCL adds the eight eco-friendly 24,188 TEU ship
13:40 Port of Tanjung Pelepas completes first LNG bunkering operation
13:02 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins $267.8 mln order for 2 car carriers
12:45 Wallenius Wilhelmsen declares options for four additional Shaper Class vessels
12:09 Consortium of MOL, ITOCHU Corporation, HIF Asia Pacific and JFE Steel Corporation to pioneer synthetic fuel supply chain and CO2 marine transport initiative
11:42 CMA CGM, COSCO SHIPPING, Evergreen and OOCL to extend OCEAN Alliance until 2032
11:18 The 7th Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress kicks off in Moscow
10:52 Port of Oakland container volume up in January 2024
10:23 CMA CGM updates FAK rates from India to Europe and the Mediterranean
09:57 Biofuel reduces the climate impact from a Green Sea Conference by 90 per cent

2024 February 26

18:06 Cetus Maritime merge with Nachipa Corp
17:32 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins US$1.08 bln order for LNG ships