2024 March 1 11:42

European Commission makes €1bn available for recharging and refuelling points

The European Commission is today launching a call for proposals under the Connecting Europe Facility, according to EC's release.

€1 billion is available to support the deployment of alternative fuels supply infrastructure for road, maritime, inland waterway and air transport along TEN-T, the trans-European transport network.

Road network: support for high-power electricity recharging stations and hydrogen refuelling stations, and for megawatt recharging stations for Heavy Duty Vehicles

Airports: support for electricity and hydrogen supply

Ports: support for electricity and hydrogen supply, and for the first time for ammonia and methanol bunkering facilities.

Commissioner for Transport, Adina Vălean, said: "The increasing number of applications for the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility confirms the relevance of this funding tool for the European transport sector. The call we open today makes a further €1 billion available to fund the roll-out of infrastructure for alternative fuels on roads, including for urban city transport, in ports, and at airports across the Union..."

This second phase of AFIF (2024-2025) will support accessible electric recharging points and hydrogen refuelling stations across the European Union's main transport corridors and hubs. This aligns with the objectives of the new Regulation for the deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure (AFIR) regarding publicly available recharging points, as well as those of ReFuelEU aviation and FuelEU maritime.

Applicants can submit their proposals before any of the three cut-off dates: 24 September 2024, 11 June 2025, and 17 December 2025.