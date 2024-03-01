2024 March 1 09:48

MAN Energy Solutions opens up service hub in Singapore

Singapore welcomes the opening of MAN Energy Solutions’ new mixed- purpose facility today that will expand their local business activities, according to MPA Singapore's release.

MAN Energy Solutions is one of the leading global engine makers of alternative-fuel engines, and is driving the maritime energy transition by enabling the use of cleaner fuels in ships around the world. Located in Tuas, MAN Energy Solutions' 20m EUR (S$30 mil) investment will include a new MAN PrimeServ2 training academy for customers and employees, a logistics centre to serve as the warehouse for Asia, and a PrimeServ workshop to provide maintenance and repair services, including for MAN Energy Solutions’ alternative-fuel engines.

The new facility will serve as the largest service hub for MAN Energy Solutions’ activities and engagements outside of Europe, and will allow shipowners and ship managers to gain round-the-clock access to technical services for MAN Energy Solutions products such as repairs and maintenance of their alternative-fuel two-stroke engines, reduce turnaround times for ships due to quicker access to spare parts, and providing training for seafarers on the safe operation, maintenance, and troubleshooting of all MAN Energy Solutions equipment. The new facility would also be timely to cater to the demand for repairs, maintenance and training services for MAN Energy Solutions’ alternative-fuel engines, such as the two-stroke methanol dual-fuel engines that are already available and for the two-stroke ammonia dual-fuel engines that are currently in development.

Alternative-fuel engines are able to run on fuels such as methanol and ammonia, as compared to conventional-fuel engines which run purely on diesel.

MAN Energy Solutions’ Singapore office is its largest service hub outside Europe, and currently employs 250 staff.

MAN Energy Solutions enables its customers to achieve sustainable value creation in the transition towards a carbon neutral future. Headquartered in Germany, MAN Energy Solutions employs some 14,000 people at over 120 sites globally.