2024 February 29 14:09

TotalEnergies to supply Sembcorp with 0.8 Mtpa of LNG for 16 years

TotalEnergies has signed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Sembcorp Fuels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries. The deal entails the delivery of up to 0.8 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per annum (Mtpa) for a duration of sixteen years, commencing in 2027. The LNG will be sourced from TotalEnergies’ global portfolio. This new agreement adds to the companies’ current SPA, which runs until 2029.

By supplying this additional LNG supply to Singapore, TotalEnergies is contributing to the country’s energy security and to its decarbonization goals. This deal also reflects TotalEnergies’ commitment to supporting its customers in their transition to greater sustainability.



TotalEnergies is the world’s third largest LNG player with a market share of around 12% and a global portfolio of about 50 Mt/y thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in all geographies. The company benefits from an integrated position across the LNG value chain, including production, transportation, access to more than 20 Mt/y of regasification capacity in Europe, trading, and LNG bunkering. TotalEnergies’ ambition is to increase its LNG production and long-term purchases by 50% by 2030, while continuing to reduce carbon emissions and eliminating the methane emissions associated with the gas value chain. The company also works with local partners to promote the transition from coal to natural gas.



TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.