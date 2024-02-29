President Vladimir Putin: Russia intends to build effective logistics corridors with friendly countries
Russia also plans to work on creation of a system of financial settlements with international partners under the conditions of restrictions imposed by Western countries, he said.
Vladimir Putin also said that the share of the BRICS countries in the global economy will grow in the coming years, while that of the G7 will decrease.
According to Maxim Reshetnikov, the Minister of Economic Development of Russia, the share of the EU in Russia’s trade turnover after the introduction of sanctions plummeted two-fold, from 36% to 15%, while the share of trade with friendly countries surged by 1.7 times, from 46% to 77 %.