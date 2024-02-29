2024 February 29 10:42

Authorities give Conoco Phillips permission to launch Eldfisk nord in the North Sea

The authorities have given Conoco Phillips consent to start up Eldfisk nord in the North Sea, according to Norwegian Offshore Directorate's release.

This is an installation consisting of two seabed templates for production and one for water injection – a total of nine production wells and five injection wells. Start-up is expected during the first quarter.

According to the operator, the resource potential is projected to be 50-90 million barrels of oil. The investment amounts to nearly NOK 13 billion (USD 1.24 billion).

The Eldfisk field is located in block 2/7 and is part of the Greater Ekofisk Area. Eldfisk nord will help increase the recovery rate from the two formations, Ekofisk and Tor.

Conoco-Phillips’ partners in production licence 018 are Total Energies, Vår Energi, Sval Energi and Petoro.

Eldfisk was discovered in 1970, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 1975. An amended PDO for Eldfisk, including the development of resources in Eldfisk nord, was approved in December 2022.