2024 February 28 17:44

Idemitsu, Mitsubishi and Proman join forces to develop a clean ammonia project in the United States

Idemitsu Kosan ("Idemitsu") has agreed with Mitsubishi Corporation ("MC") and Proman to participate in the development of the proposed clean ammonia production project in Lake Charles, Louisiana, U.S.A., according to Idemitsu's release.

The Project targets to produce approximately 1.2 million tons of ultra-low carbon clean ammonia per year by FY2030 and will adopt the SynCOR of Topsøe A/S and the Advanced KM CDR Process developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (“MHI”) in collaboration with Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc, which is state-of-the-art low-carbon technology of Japanese company.

Idemitsu aims to establish an ammonia import terminal utilizing the existing infrastructure at the Tokuyama plant (Shunan City, Yamaguchi Prefecture), and supply over 1 million tons of the clean ammonia by 2030 to various industrial companies, including those that produce and supply materials in the chemicals and steel sectors.

MC aims to turn its part of the LPG terminal located in Namikata-cho, Imabari City, Ehime Prefecture, into an ammonia terminal and supply the clean ammonia for various industrial applications, mainly in the Shikoku and Chugoku regions.

Both Idemitsu and MC intend to supply clean ammonia produced by the Project to Japan through these terminals.

As ammonia does not emit carbon dioxide during combustion and can be transported and stored by existing facilities, it is expected to contribute positively to the low-carbon and decarbonization targets of customers in various industries.