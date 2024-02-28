2024 February 28 15:58

Japan, China, and Greece retain global leadership in shipowning

Japan, China and Greece remain leaders in global shipowning, as revealed by the latest VesselValues report from Veson Nautical.



Japanese fleet assets are valued at $206.3 billion, up 5% from the previous year. The major leap in Japan's maritime stature comes with the expansion of its tanker fleet by nearly 100 vessels, uplifting the total fleet value by 15.5%. In the specialized segments of LNG and LPG carriers, Japan's fleets boast values of $37.8 billion and $13.4 billion, reaffirming its dominance with 202 LNGs and 344 LPGs. Furthermore, Japan leads the vehicle carrier market with 334 vessels, collectively valued at $22.9 billion.



China retains its presence with the largest fleet by number, counting 6,084 vessels with an aggregate value of $204 billion. Its bulker fleet stands as the largest both in vessel count and value, while it also claims the top spot for the number of tankers and container ships.



Greece continues to assert its influence with a tanker fleet valued at $69.5 billion, surpassing China's fleet by $22.1 billion. With 143 vessels, Greece is also the second-largest LNG fleet owner.



The United States remains a significant player, maintaining the fourth position with a total fleet value of $99.9 billion, anchored by its leadership in the cruise sector worth $49 billion. Singapore and South Korea follow closely, with performance in specific sectors such as Singapore's significant LPG fleet value growth and South Korea's stable but shifting standing in global rankings.



Norway makes progress, jumping to the seventh position with a fleet value of $59.3 billion, primarily through strategic investments in the gas sectors.





