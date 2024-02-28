2024 February 28 14:23

SITC launches new "Weifang-Japan" service with successful maiden voyage

On February 28, 2024, SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. celebrated the maiden voyage of its new direct service route from Weifang Port to Japan, according to the company's release. This maritime corridor connected the south coast of Laizhou Bay in the Bohai Sea directly with Japan.

As self-operated route, the new route has the advantages of stable shipping schedule, guaranteed shipping space, guaranteed containers, and complete container types. The successful maiden voyage of the new route further improves SITC's service network in the Shandong Peninsula region.





