2024 February 28 11:59

DEME reports 2023 results

DEME Group NV has today declared results to the fiscal year 2023.



DEME's orderbook witnessed a substantial 22% increase, reaching €7.6 billion, up from €6.19 billion in 2022.

The company's turnover experienced a 24% growth, achieving a record €3.3 billion, compared to €2.66 billion in the preceding year.

EBITDA increased by 26% year-over-year to €596 million, highlighting an enhanced margin of 18.2% against the previous year's 17.9%.

DEME recorded a 44% rise in net profits, totaling €163 million, up from €113 million in 2022.

While capital spending amounted to €399 million, it marked a decrease from €484 million in 2022.



The Dredging & Infra segment showcased a 5% growth.





