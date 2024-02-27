2024 February 27 14:40

Stena Evolution and Shell team up for innovative deepwater drilling project in the Gulf of Mexico

Stena Drilling's latest drillship, the Stena Evolution, is heading to the Gulf of Mexico for a project with Shell, according to the company's release. Constructed by Samsung Heavy Industries, this advanced seventh-generation drillship is equipped for ultra-deepwater operations, able to drill at depths of up to 12,000 ft and bore 40,000 ft into the seabed.



In May 2023, Shell awarded a five-year contract to Stena Drilling. Departing from Port Elizabeth, the drillship is prepped for its engagement in the Gulf. The operation will begin in the second quarter of 2024.





