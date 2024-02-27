2024 February 27 11:18

The 7th Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress kicks off in Moscow



The event convenes every year more than 400 professionals, in-person and online participants





Photo credit: IAA PortNews



The 7th Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress began its work in Moscow. The 2024 Congress venue is the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation. The two-day congress combines the 11th International Forum of Dredging Companies (February 27, 2024) and the 7th Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works Technical Conference (February 28, 2024). The event organizer is the leading maritime industry media group PortNews.



Every year the event brings together more than 400 in-person and online delegates, representing the largest customers and successful contractors of underwater engineering work. More than 300 participants have reportedly registered for the first day of the 2024 Congress alone.



The 2024 Congress will focus on public policy in the field of hydraulic engineering and dredging, the implementation of federal programs for the development of seaports, infrastructure of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) and Russia’s inland waterways. The event participants will discuss import-substituting technologies, the use of high-tech solutions, pricing features, standard projects for the construction of a technical fleet, new materials and technologies and other issues.





Photo credit: IAA PortNews



The Сongress live streaming will be available on the main page of the PortNews information and analytics agency’s website, on the PortNews TV channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/PortNewsTV), on Telegram Messenger and VK social media. The two-days event archive video will be uploaded, including on the RuTube platform.



The event is organized by the media group PortNews with the support of Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Russia (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation (Rosatom), and the FSUE Natsrybresurs.



General Sponsor: PREGOL Dockyard

Webcast Sponsor: Kolpino Pipe Plant (KPP)

Congress Sponsor: NPO Composite

Forum sponsors: Nonius Engineering LLC, Marine Engineering & Shipping JSC (MES), Marine Geodesy Group



Conference sponsors: TST JSC, Hydrotechnical Solutions LLC, Profile Group of affiliated firms



Application Sponsor: Morwenna shipping company