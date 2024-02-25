  The version for the print
    ​QatarEnergy names the first carrier of its LNG expansion fleet

    The ship was named after the former Chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil Corporation

    QatarEnergy has named the first LNG carrier to be delivered as part of its new LNG fleet expansion program the “Rex Tillerson” in recognition of the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Exxon Mobil Corporation (ExxonMobil), who also served as the 69th United States Secretary of State, the company said.

    During his ten-year term as Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil, Mr. Tillerson oversaw the consolidation of relations with the State of Qatar and its energy sector, resulting in strategic partnerships and significant investments in Qatar’s LNG industry. While making his mark on the global energy scene, he concurrently assumed a pivotal role in both initiating and overseeing the implementation of landmark energy projects in Qatar.

    The “Rex Tillerson” is expected to be put in service in September 2024 and is currently under construction at the Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in China as part of a 12-ship construction program that makes up the first batch of orders from China in QatarEnergy’s massive LNG shipbuilding program. QatarEnergy’s new fleet will be equipped with the latest maritime technology ensuring optimal operational efficiency and compliance with the most stringent environmental regulations, thus reflecting QatarEnergy’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

    Commenting on this announcement, His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said: “This announcement is a testament to the remarkable achievements of an exceptional energy visionary, a man whose legacy will continue to be felt in Qatar for decades.”

    His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi added: “As a result of Rex’s leadership, a long and fruitful strategic partnership that flourished from one of the oldest Qatari relationships with international oil companies, prospered and developed even further. For that, it is our honor to name the first LNG carrier built as part of our new fleet in his name, a tribute to his life-long accomplishments and a symbol of a special relationship.”

    “I am deeply honored that QatarEnergy is recognizing my long history with the development of Qatar’s natural gas resources and the country’s establishment as the leading supplier of liquefied natural gas to fuel economies around the world,” said Mr. Tillerson. “It has been very gratifying to be a part of this success story.”

    Under Rex Tillerson’s leadership, ExxonMobil’s partnerships in Qatar covered a wide spectrum of landmark projects such as the Qatargas 2 and RasGas 3 mega-LNG trains; the Al Khaleej and Barzan Gas Projects; the Helium 1 and 2 projects; the Laffan Condensate Refinery; and the South Hook (UK), Adriatic (Italy) and Golden Pass (USA) LNG terminals. One notable achievement between QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil during Mr. Tillerson’s tenure was the development of the industry’s largest-class LNG carriers, namely Q-Max (265,000 cubic meters) and Q-Flex (210,000 cubic meters).

    Mr. Tillerson’s strong leadership skills empowered him to effectively lead a global company of 75,000 employees across the globe, and to manage daily relations with governments and business leaders around the world.

    Born in 1952 in Wichita Falls in the State of Texas, Rex Tillerson holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Texas in Austin. He began his career with Exxon in 1975 as a civil engineer, and by 1989 he became general manager of the Exxon USA central production division. In 1995, he became president of Exxon Yemen Inc. and Esso Exploration and Production Khorat Inc. In 1998, he became Vice President of Exxon Ventures (CIS) Inc. and President of Exxon Neftegas Limited. Mr. Tillerson was named Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation in August 2001, and was elected in 2004 as President of the Corporation and member of the board of directors. In 2006, Mr. Tillerson was elected Chair and Chief Executive of ExxonMobil. He retired from ExxonMobil on the first of January 2017, the day he moved into the world of global diplomacy as the 69th United States Secretary of State.

