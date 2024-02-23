2024 February 23 13:47

PortNews’ top headlines, Jan 19-26

Ports and Hydraulic Engineering



Belarus looks for options to build its potash terminal in Russia.

The territory of the Taman port expanded to include areas for the construction of a fertilizer handling facility.

Innovations at CPV’s container terminal expedites the customs clearance procedures to several hours.



Shipping and Logistics Shipping and Logistics



FESCO: The Russian container market grew by 13.3% in January 2024 to 518 000 TEUs.

Mechel: Logistics barriers had an impact on coal production plans and sales policy.

Russia's food trade with the Gulf countries increased 1.7 times over the past five years.

Russian grain exports exceeded 66 million tonnes worth almost $16.5 billion in 2023.

The secondary sanctions risk pushes a number of UAE banks to limit settlements with Russia.



Shipbuilding Shipbuilding and Ship Repair



Nizhny Novgorod based USSR company will manufacture part of the equipment for Kareial class, Project 00840 cruise ships.

A factory for the manufacture of composite ships will open in the Khabarovsk Territory at the end of 2026.

The С480M2RD/NF dredger design documentation completed and handed over to the Сustomer.

Rostov CDB Stapel designed the RDB 74.02 floating berth for passenger ships of Valdai 45R and Meteor 120R class.

The government changed the requirements for the local content in manufacturing of fishing vessels being built under investment quotas.

Northern Shipyard put into operation a plate-bending machine in the hull assembly shop.

VODOKHOD intends to build 37 ships with electric and hybrid propulsion.

Two unfinished vessels of Project BLV04 project will be towed from the Sosnovsky Shipyard to ONEGO Shipyard.

Zvezdochka Shipbuilding Centre to develop and manufacture a bow thruster for the R/V Ivan Frolov.



Bunker Market



Singapore and Rotterdam made money on LNG with oil: Bunker Market Digest.



Resignations and Appointments



Hydrographic Enterprise’s Alexander Bengert steps down and takes the helm at Construction Dredging Company.