2024 February 22 13:42

Baker Hughes lands multi-year well construction services contract with Petrobras

Baker Hughes, a leading energy technology company, has secured a significant contract from Petrobras for integrated well construction services in the Buzios field, offshore Brazil. The contract, announced on Wednesday, positions Baker Hughes as the primary supplier of a wide range of services to Petrobras for the multi-year project.



The integrated services project, scheduled to commence in the first half of 2025, will cover drilling services, drill bits, wireline services, cementing, wellbore clean up, fishing, remedial tools, fluids, and geosciences. Baker Hughes will deliver these services across three rigs under the terms of the contract.



Baker Hughes provided WAG manifolds, over 240 kilometers of flexible pipes, and various turbomachinery components for multiple FPSOs operating in the area.



