2024 February 22 13:20

Unifeeder launches new direct service linking Aruba and Curaçao with Colombia

Shipping company Unifeeder is expanding its operations in the Americas with the introduction of a new fixed weekday service connecting Cartagena, Colombia with the island communities of Aruba and Curaçao. This strategic service is designed to provide customers with competitive transit times, exceptional schedule reliability, and the flexibility to accommodate all types and sizes of containers.



The service is set to commence from Cartagena on Friday, 1st of March, with arrivals at Aruba on Monday, 4th of March, and Curaçao on Tuesday, 5th of March, before returning to Cartagena.