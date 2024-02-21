2024 February 21 18:00

SBM Offshore receives ExxonMobil Ruby Supplier Award for offshore operations

SBM Offshore, a supplier of floating facility for the offshore energy industry, has been awarded one of ExxonMobil’s 2023 Ruby awards for supplier excellence in delivering best-in-class FPSO operations supporting ExxonMobil Guyana’s venture, according to the company's release.

ExxonMobil has recognized SBM Offshore for delivering outstanding performance across all facets of the operation keeping people safe, protecting the environment, and maintaining industry-leading production reliability.

SBM Offshore has also collaborated with ExxonMobil Guyana on an integrated operations model, an innovative organizational structure with common work processes.

ExxonMobil’s Supplier Excellence program consists of three major awards, the Supplier of the Year award, the Supplier Innovation award and the Diverse Supplier award. Additionally, several suppliers, including SBM Offshore, are receiving Ruby awards for support to a specific category or commodity or to specific ExxonMobil affiliates.



