2024 February 21 17:25

ZeroNorth and Alpha Ori Technologies close deal to form a new company

ZeroNorth and Alpha Ori Technologies have announced today that they have received all required regulatory approval for their agreement to join forces. It means that today is day one of the two organisations as a new, integrated business under the name ZeroNorth.

The milestone kicks off an ambitious next phase for the new ZeroNorth, enabling the company to boost its value to the more than 4,500 vessels and 200+ customers that the companies serve.

Fuelled by AI and human expertise, and by fully integrating Alpha Ori Technologies’ high frequency data and expertise in IoT sensors, ZeroNorth will streamline resource management, predict maintenance, monitor hull performance, optimise voyages, digitalise bunker operations, track and report emissions and enable stronger vessel selection decisions for its customers.

The company’s management team will continue to be led by Søren Meyer in his role as Chief Executive Officer.

The joint business will remain an independent company. The company will be headquartered in Copenhagen with 12 global offices.

Since 2022, the ZeroNorth’s technology has prevented more than 1.4m tonnes of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere.