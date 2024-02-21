2024 February 21 14:57

Allseas completes infield pipelay scope for BP's GTA LNG project offshore Mauritania and Senegal

Pioneering Spirit has completed the infield pipelay scope for BP’s ultra-deepwater GTA liquified natural gas project offshore Mauritania and Senegal, according to Allseas's release. Two months after arriving in the field, production crew welded, scanned and field joint coated the final piece of pipe for the second 16-inch export gas line.

Safely landed in a 2-metre target box at 2400 metre water depth, the pipeline will be recovered in J-mode configuration to install the termination assembly. To make this happen, the vessel aft has been fitted with a bespoke J-mode frame with a 1000-tonne load capacity.

The pipelay scope comprises approx. 75 km of 16-inch export lines and 10 km of 10-inch CRA infield lines, some of the pipeline infrastructure exceeding 2700 metres water depth at the deep end. Pioneering Spirit will conclude the offshore works by installing the six outstanding flowline termination assemblies.



