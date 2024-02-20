2024 February 20 15:14

South Korea strengthens export restrictions on Russia and Belarus

South Korea is set to intensify its export control measures against Russia and Belarus by imposing restrictions on nearly 700 additional items deemed to have military uses. This announcement was made by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, highlighting Seoul's commitment to align with international sanctions efforts, according to Yonhap.



Scheduled to commence this Saturday, the revision to the state regulations on trading strategic items will expand the list of banned exports to these countries to a total of 1,159 products. The newly restricted list encompasses a wide range of goods, including heavy construction equipment, rechargeable batteries, aircraft parts, and various types of machinery.



Among the notable additions are used vehicles with engine capacities of 2,000 cc or larger, a category that significantly accounts for a considerable volume of South Korea's automotive exports to Russia.



Despite the sweeping ban, the South Korean government has indicated that it will review exceptional cases on an individual basis, allowing for some flexibility in the application of these stringent measures. This approach is designed to ensure that non-military related trade can continue under specific circumstances, albeit under tight scrutiny to prevent abuse.





