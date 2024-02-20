2024 February 20 14:12

Danaos adds two methanol-ready container ships to fleet

Danaos Corporation has contracted with Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang Shipbuilding to construct two 8,258 TEU container ships that are prepared for methanol fuel.

The addition of these new vessels will bring Danaos's total number of ships under construction at the Yangzijiang shipyard to four, with deliveries anticipated for the latter half of 2026 and the initial quarter of 2027.

Danaos currently has 12 container ships being built, cumulatively offering a capacity of 91,430 TEU. The company's delivery schedule is set to see six vessels completed in 2024, two in 2025, three in 2026, and one in 2027.

These new ships are designed with the latest eco-friendly features. They will be ready to use methanol as fuel, a cleaner alternative to traditional marine fuels, significantly reducing emissions. Moreover, they will come equipped with Alternative Maritime Power units, adhering to the strictest IMO Tier III emission standards and fulfilling the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase III requirements.

This development aligns with Danaos’s recent endeavors to secure fresh charters worth $378 million.