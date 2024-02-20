2024 February 20 13:35

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 322.8 bln-won order for 2 ammonia carriers

South Korean shipyard HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Tuesday it has bagged a 322.8 billion-won (US$242 million) order to build two very large ammonia carriers for a shipper based in Africa, according to Yonhap.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three shipbuilding units, will construct the vessels at its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The ammonia carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by February 2027.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has won orders to build 40 vessels worth $4.77 billion, or 35.3 percent of its yearly target of $13.5 billion.

The ships include two liquefied natural gas carriers, 15 petrochemical carriers, 17 liquefied petroleum gas and ammonia carriers and two oil tankers.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three domestic units under its wing -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.