2024 February 19 15:58

Eidesvik Offshore launches world’s first methanol-powered vessel for subsea and offshore wind

Eidesvik Offshore joins forces with Agalas to build a state-of-the-art Construction Support Vessel (CSV) to perform subsea and offshore wind operations. Equipped with methanol engines and a battery hybrid system the vessel will be the world’s most environmentally friendly vessel within its operating segments, according to the company's release.

The vessel will be owned by an entity to be named Eidsvik Agalas AS, with Eidesvik retaining a majority stake of 50.1%. The remaining shares will be owned by Northern Norway shipowners Agalas. In addition, Eidesvik Agalas AS has been granted options for 4 additional vessels.

Incorporating cutting-edge technology, the vessel will feature a battery hybrid system alongside dual fuel gensets capable of operating on either methanol or MGO. This groundbreaking design not only signifies a significant leap forward in environmental sustainability but also sets a new standard for the industry. The vessel is set to be built at the Sefine Shipyard in Turkey with delivery in early 2026. The newbuild will be equipped to perform inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) work. Upon delivery she will enter into a 3 to 5-year time charter with Reach Subsea. Full management of the vessel, including crewing, will be provided by Eidesvik.

She measures 99.9 metres in overall length with a breadth of 21 metres and can accommodate 100 people. Equipped with a 150-metric tonne heave-compensated crane and a spacious deck area of approximately 900 square meters she is well-suited for conducting IMR and construction work.