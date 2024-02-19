2024 February 19 14:23

Jumbo Offshore signs MoU with Sea Horizon Offshore

On 1 February Jumbo Offshore and Sea Horizon Offshore Marine Services signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), according to the company's release. With this agreement, Sea Horizon Offshore becomes the representative of Jumbo Offshore in the Middle East region.

Increased regional support Sea Horizon Offshore, with its broad network of local partners, will represent Jumbo Offshore to potential clients in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Sea Horizon Offshore’s scope will also include commercial representation, supporting operations and providing project management on behalf of Jumbo Offshore during project execution in the region.

The Jumbo Offshore fleet, which includes the Jumbo J-class vessels with a 1,800 t lifting capability, will support the regional offshore development with topside construction, light flex-lay, mooring installation and module installation, amongst other things.

Jumbo Offshore is a privately owned company, part of the Jumbo Group, with a state-of-the-art and versatile fleet of specialised offshore installation and transportation crane vessels operated worldwide in both the Renewables and Subsea & Offshore industries.

Sea Horizon Offshore Marine is a privately owned company, head quartered in Qatar, which specializes in offshore marine solutions, consultancy, vessel ownership & chartering, in the Middle East. Sea Horizon focuses on providing premier marine services to its clients in the Oil & Gas markets through its vast network of first class partners and its high quality service levels.