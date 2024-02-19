2024 February 19 13:40

Texas LNG selects Gulf LNG Tugs to build, deliver and operate tugboats

Texas LNG announced it has selected Gulf LNG Tugs of Texas, LLC, a consortium of Suderman & Young Towing Company, Bay-Houston Towing, and Moran Towing Corporation to build, deliver and operate tugboats under a long term agreement to assist LNG carriers arriving at the facility.

In line with Texas LNG’s “Green by Design” approach, the tugboats will be among the most modern, low-emissions tugboats available to serve a facility of Texas LNG’s size.

This news follows Texas LNG’s recent announcement that it signed a Heads of Agreement (“HOA”) with EQT Corporation (“EQT”) for natural gas liquefaction services for 0.5 MTPA of LNG, and additionally announced partnerships with Baker Hughes and ABB to help develop the terminal, representing more than half a billion dollars’ worth of equipment selections for Texas LNG to date.