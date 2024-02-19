  • Home
    Tellurian receives FERC extension for Driftwood LNG

    Tellurian Inc. announced that the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has issued an extension to its order authorizing the construction of Tellurian’s Driftwood LNG facility near Lake Charles, Louisiana. 

    As extended, the order requires construction to be completed by April 18, 2029. 

    Tellurian applied for the extension last year to ensure it had enough time to complete the construction of all five plants of the facility. When completed, the facility will have a capacity of ~27.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

    Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas.

