2024 February 19 11:38

Chemship deploys wind assisted propulsion on Chemical Challenger

Chemship commissioned its first ship with wind assisted ship propulsion, according to the company's release.

This makes the MT Chemical Challenger the first chemical tanker in the world to be equipped with sustainable wind technology. The ship will serve on shipping company Chemship’s Trans-Atlantic route between the East Coast of the United States and the Mediterranean.

This week four 16-metre-high aluminium wind sails were installed on board the 134-metre long vessel. The VentoFoils from Econowind create a direct wind surface of 180 m 2 . Smart vacuum technology quintuples the force of the wind, creating a gross wind surface of 900 m 2 . This is equivalent to an imaginary sail of 30 by 30 metres.

Chemship expects to achieve an average CO2 reduction of 10% with these turbo sails.

With wind assisted ship propulsion, CEO Niels Grotz sees shipping returning to its roots: “With the VentoFoils, we will use less fuel and thus reduce CO2 emissions. For this vessel, we anticipate an annual CO2 reduction of 850 tonnes. This is equivalent to the yearly CO2 emissions of over 500 passenger cars.”

Chemship operates an advanced fleet of stainless steel chemical tankers, providing transport of liquid chemicals in bulk. Chemship serves routes around the world, focusing on the routes between the Eastern Mediterranean to Northwestern Europe, and between the Eastern Mediterranean to the US.