2024 February 18 13:17

Rongcheng Shipbuilding Industry kicks off A multi-functional piling ship for offshore photovoltaic





Recently, Rongcheng Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. officially started the construction of a multi-functional piling ship for offshore photovoltaic for Shandong Lankun Ocean Engineering Co ltd, a subsidiary of Shandong Ocean Group.



The ship is designed with an overall length of 64.9 meters, a width of 28 meters, a depth of 3.4 meters, a self-sustainability of 25 days and an operating water depth of 12 meters. It is equipped with advanced technologies such as power positioning, sliding mechanism and positioning pile system of marine engineering equipment, which will significantly improve the operational efficiency of offshore PV projects. iMarine said.



It is understood that the ship is independently researched and developed by Shandong Lankun Ocean Engineering and built by Rongcheng Shipbuilding Industry with a value of up to 33.95 million RMB.



As the first set of innovative equipment specialized in offshore photovoltaic operation in China, the piling ship will be equipped with 2 sets of piling supply and piling system and 1 deck crane.



With the coordination of power positioning system and positioning pile system, the ship can move flexibly, locate accurately and work efficiently in the operating sea area with water depth from 2 to 15 meters under the condition of Class IV sea state; it can implement the integrated operation of “lifting, transporting, pile supplying and piling” for piles with a maximum diameter of 1.3 meters and a maximum length of 36 meters.



By completing the installation of 48 piles in a single day, the ship will substantially improve the operational efficiency of offshore Photovoltaic projects and effectively realize cost reduction and efficiency of engineering services.