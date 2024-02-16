2024 February 16 15:24

Ocean Network Express launches Asia Pacific 1 service

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has unveiled its latest service, the Asia Pacific 1 (AP1), aimed at bolstering connections between Asia and the U.S. West Coast in response to increasing import volumes from Asia to the region, according to the company's release.

The new route offers direct links from Taipei and Shekou to the U.S. West Coast, enhancing the overall service network.

The service ensures competitive transit times of 19 days to Haiphong and 22 days to Cai Mep.

Port Rotation: Haiphong – Cai Mep – Shekou – Xiamen – Taipei – Ningbo – Shanghai – Los Angeles – Oakland – Shekou – Haiphong

The inaugural sailing for the AP1 service is anticipated to commence in late Spring, around April or May, pending regulatory clearance.

Ocean Network Express (ONE) was established on July 7, 2017, through the integration of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK). Headquartered in Singapore, ONE operates globally with regional headquarters in key locations. With a fleet of over 230 vessels, ONE offers a comprehensive network of more than 180 services to 120 countries worldwide, making it the world’s sixth-largest container carrier. As a member of THE Alliance (THEA), ONE continues to play a vital role in the global ocean carrier consortium.