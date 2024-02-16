2024 February 16 12:43

Australia’s Intermodal Terminal Company orders seven electric Konecranes RMG cranes for new Melbourne freight facility

Intermodal Terminal Company (ITC) has ordered seven Konecranes Rail Mounted Gantry (RMG) cranes for its new Somerton terminal in north Melbourne, Australia, according to the company's release. The delivery also includes seven Konecranes Remote Operating Stations (ROSs). Delivery will take place between April and September 2025. The order was booked in December 2023.

Wholly owned and backed by Aware Super, one of Australia’s leading superannuation funds managing $170 billion on behalf of its 1.1 million members, the ITC aims to assemble a national portfolio of terminals with its first being the $400 million development of Somerton Intermodal Terminal (SIT).

ITC has positioned itself as Australia’s only privately funded, major independent owner and operator of intermodal terminals and aims to capitalize on Australia’s shift towards rail freight from trucking for the benefit of the community, environment, and supply chain.

The new terminal will be split between an Inner Terminal equipped with four RMGs, and an Outer Terminal equipped with three RMGs. The Konecranes ROSs will be divided between the terminals in the same way.

Konecranes and ITC are now also discussing a service agreement for the new Melbourne intermodal terminal.



With around 16,600 professionals in over 50 countries, Konecranes sales in 2023 totalled EUR 4.0 billion.