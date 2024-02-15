2024 February 15 18:06

Panama Canal Authority publishes a timeline of recent & future progress at the Panama Canal

The Panama Canal has encountered challenges that have spurred significant actions and strategic shifts, according to the company's release.

Here’s a timeline highlighting key moments:

October 3, 2023: Gatun reservoir inflow observed at half the expected level, prompting concerns over water supply.

October 31, 2023: Driest October on record prompts reduction of daily transits to preserve water.

November 29, 2023: Modifications made to special auctions for equitable access amidst reduced transits.

December 15, 2023: Water-saving measures yield improvement, allowing for increased daily transits.

December 31, 2023: Despite challenges, the Canal maintains operational integrity, facilitating all reserved transits.

January 16, 2024: Daily transits increased to 24, signaling positive water level trends.

January 24, 2024: Deputy Administrator appointed as Chief Sustainability Officer to spearhead sustainability strategy.

The Road Ahead with Sustainability at the Center:

2024 – 2025: Collaborating with the World Bank and IFC for a Greenhouse Gas emissions inventory and climate risk assessment. Commitment to Science Based Targets initiative for emissions reduction.

2024 – 2030: Over $8.5 billion to be invested in sustainability-focused initiatives, including infrastructure upgrades, photovoltaic plant installation, and water management systems.

2024 – 2050: Ambitious goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, aligning with global climate targets. Commitment to transformative actions and engagement with the maritime value chain for climate-resilient operations.