Kongsberg Maritime secures contracts for four new CSOVs with Ulstein Verft

Kongsberg Maritime has announced its partnership with Ulstein Verft to provide an integrated equipment package for four new Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs), according to the company's release. Two vessels are commissioned by Bernhard Schulte Offshore, and the other two by J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

The vessels, designed according to the ULSTEIN SX222 design, will feature a comprehensive equipment package from Kongsberg Maritime. Each CSOV will be equipped with US 205 azimuth thrusters integrated with the K-Power DC Hybrid solution, alongside the K-Chief EMS/IAS and other K-Line control systems. This integration will enable advanced smart energy management, ensuring optimal performance and compliance with future regulations.

Controlled from the modern and efficient K-Master Bridge solution, the vessels will feature K-Bridge Navigation, K-Thrust, and an advanced K-Pos W2W DP system. Sondre Næslund Larsson, Sales Director – Offshore at Kongsberg Maritime, expressed excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing the increasing demand for energy-efficient offshore wind vessels.

Larsson stated, “The demand for offshore wind vessels is increasing, and so is the requirement for them to be energy-efficient and ready for future regulations.” He highlighted Kongsberg Maritime's expertise in efficient electrical, propulsion, and control systems, which enable enhanced efficiency and safety.

The partnership between Kongsberg Maritime, Ulstein Verft, and the vessel owners underscores a commitment to innovation and sustainability in the offshore wind sector. As the project progresses, Kongsberg Maritime looks forward to contributing to the success of these cutting-edge CSOVs.