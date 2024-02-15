2024 February 15 15:25

Chilean Tour Operator Antarctica21 selects MAN engines for new cruise ship

Chilean tour operator Antarctica21 has once again chosen MAN engines for its latest venture, the construction of a 94-meter passenger cruise ship named the 'Magellan Discoverer'. Partnering with Chilean shipbuilder ASENAV, Antarctica21 has ordered four MAN 6L21/31 Mk2 PLO GenSets to power the vessel, which will specialize in air-cruises to Antarctica, according to the company's release.

The decision to opt for MAN engines follows the success of a similar vessel, the 'Magellan Explorer', which was launched in 2019 and also features MAN engines. The 'Magellan Discoverer' will boast a PC6 polar-ice classification and aims to offer passengers a unique and comfortable experience during their Antarctic expeditions.

The MAN 6L21/31 Mk2 PLO GenSets will be equipped with MAN Energy Solutions' LP-SCR system, ensuring compliance with the latest environmental regulations set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). With a focus on fuel efficiency, each engine is designed to deliver low fuel consumption without compromising performance.



