2024 February 15 13:42

Jumbo Offshore expands scope for Yunlin offshore wind farm project

Jumbo Offshore, a leading offshore installation and transportation company, has secured a contract expansion from Yuneng Wind Power Co., Ltd. (YWPC) for the Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm project. The contract involves the removal of monopiles, adding to Jumbo Offshore's existing scope, which includes the transport and installation of transition pieces for the project, according to the company's release.

The amendment to the contract specifies the removal of certain monopiles installed during an earlier phase of the project, located approximately 3 meters below the seabed level. To execute this task, Jumbo Offshore will deploy its DP2 Heavy Lift Crane Vessel Fairplayer, equipped with an underwater abrasive cutting and lifting tool, along with a remotely operated vehicle (ROV). The Fairplayer will dismantle the monopiles into sections, which will then be lifted into the vessel's cargo hold for transportation to a local Taiwanese port.



The Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm, developed by Yunneng Wind Power Co., Ltd., is a significant renewable energy project located in the Taiwan Strait. Once completed, it will feature 80 wind turbine generators spread across an area of 82 square kilometers, making it one of the largest offshore wind farms in Taiwan. The project aims to produce clean energy equivalent to the needs of over 600,000 Taiwanese households.



Jumbo Offshore, a part of the Jumbo Group, operates a versatile fleet of specialized offshore installation and transportation crane vessels globally.