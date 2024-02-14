2024 February 14 16:13

MEYER WERFT to construct new cruise ship for Carnival Cruise Line

MEYER WERFT, in collaboration with Carnival Corporation & plc, has finalized an agreement to build another cutting-edge cruise ship for Carnival Cruise Line. This vessel, serving as the sister ship to the Carnival Jubilee delivered in 2023, is slated for completion and delivery in 2027, according to the company's release.

Since 2018, MEYER WERFT and MEYER TURKU have collectively constructed nine cruise ships featuring LNG propulsion for four cruise lines within the Carnival Corporation portfolio. The upcoming vessel will follow the same technical platform, boasting a length of approximately 344 meters and a size exceeding 180,000 gross tons, accommodating over 6,400 guests.



MEYER WERFT's current order book includes five cruise ships, one research vessel, and steel construction for four offshore converter platforms.